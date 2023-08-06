Home » Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of Bergamo – 4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle
News

Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of Bergamo – 4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle

by admin
Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of Bergamo – 4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle

Saturday 16 September 2023 | 19.00

An evening on two wheels with zero emissions to discover the fascinating brutalist architecture of Bergamo: let’s talk about Grand Tour in biciclettawhich after London, Istanbul, Rome, St. Petersburg, Berlin, Milan and Verona will touch the Lombard city on Saturday September 16th for a total of 15 km, 9 stages and three hours of pedaling.

The event – organized by the Bergamo Architects Foundation, by the PPC Bergamo Order of Architects with the VeloNotte International association and the Municipality of Bergamo and part of the Bergamo Brescia Italian capital of culture – will cross the city leading to the guided discovery of the Bergamo architecture built between 1945 and 1980 by Pino Pizzigoni, Sergio Invernizzi, Joseph Gambirasio, George Zenoni, Walter Barber, Baran Ciaga, Sergio Crotti, Enrica Invernizzi.

The history of the buildings will be told by architectural historians, experts and architects from Bergamo and abroad, including Maria Vittoria Capitanucci, Christian Burkhardt, Matthew Invernizzi, Gianpaolo Gritti and, exceptionally, George Zenonidesigner of some of the most important buildings of this period.

“How did a city of just 100,000 inhabitants become a center of European modernism? How did Le Corbusier (famous for his contempt for pre-existing historic centres) save Bergamo? What prompted the city’s wealthiest families to finance the avant-garde who are praised but also hated after 50 years?”

You will discover this and much more!

Everything you need to participate + costs Padlock to park the bicycle in safety Bell placed on your bicycle Front and rear lights placed on your bicycle Headphones/earphones to be able to listen to the proposed audio tracks from your mobile phone It is advisable to use a helmet

See also  Rivarolo, road accident: two injured and cars destroyed

The cost of participation is 15 euros + presale.
If you want to rent a bicycle, the fee is 21 euros + presale.

TALES OF CONCRETE – DISCOVERING THE BRUTALIST ARCHITECTURE OF BERGAMO
4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle
Saturday 16 September 2023 | 19:00

reservation required
info and tickets: eventbrite.it

published on: 04/08/2023

Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of Bergamo 4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle – collateral event of LABB-Love Architecture Bergamo Brescia
Bergamo

segna in agenda su: OutlookGoogleYahooWindows Live (Hotmail)iCal (Mac OSX)add to calendar

You may also like

Karachi, this week 14 police encounters, 2 bandits...

Russian Reservist Age Limit Raised to 30, Causing...

Robbery in broad daylight in the park of...

15,000 parade at Summer Pride on the Rimini...

7 girls who went for a picnic drowned...

Increase in domestic violence against women, according to...

Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits...

The decision to send the Pakistan cricket team...

Perspective. The 15-minute city is already a reality...

Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy