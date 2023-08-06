Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of Bergamo – 4th Italian edition of the Grand Tour by bicycle

Saturday 16 September 2023 | 19.00

An evening on two wheels with zero emissions to discover the fascinating brutalist architecture of Bergamo: let’s talk about Grand Tour in biciclettawhich after London, Istanbul, Rome, St. Petersburg, Berlin, Milan and Verona will touch the Lombard city on Saturday September 16th for a total of 15 km, 9 stages and three hours of pedaling.

The event – organized by the Bergamo Architects Foundation, by the PPC Bergamo Order of Architects with the VeloNotte International association and the Municipality of Bergamo and part of the Bergamo Brescia Italian capital of culture – will cross the city leading to the guided discovery of the Bergamo architecture built between 1945 and 1980 by Pino Pizzigoni, Sergio Invernizzi, Joseph Gambirasio, George Zenoni, Walter Barber, Baran Ciaga, Sergio Crotti, Enrica Invernizzi.

The history of the buildings will be told by architectural historians, experts and architects from Bergamo and abroad, including Maria Vittoria Capitanucci, Christian Burkhardt, Matthew Invernizzi, Gianpaolo Gritti and, exceptionally, George Zenonidesigner of some of the most important buildings of this period.

“How did a city of just 100,000 inhabitants become a center of European modernism? How did Le Corbusier (famous for his contempt for pre-existing historic centres) save Bergamo? What prompted the city’s wealthiest families to finance the avant-garde who are praised but also hated after 50 years?”

You will discover this and much more!

Everything you need to participate + costs Padlock to park the bicycle in safety Bell placed on your bicycle Front and rear lights placed on your bicycle Headphones/earphones to be able to listen to the proposed audio tracks from your mobile phone It is advisable to use a helmet

The cost of participation is 15 euros + presale.

If you want to rent a bicycle, the fee is 21 euros + presale.

