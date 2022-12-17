Home News Favria loses control of the car and ends up in the canal
News

Favria loses control of the car and ends up in the canal

by admin
Favria loses control of the car and ends up in the canal

the accident

The accident took place in the late afternoon of Saturday 17. The driver of a minivan, perhaps due to the icy road surface, lost control of the car ending up in the bealera that runs along the Favriasca. The vehicle was destroyed in the collision with the barriers, uprooted in the impact for about twenty metres. To get the man out driving the car, the intervention of the firefighters of San Maurizio and those of the Saf nucleus of Turin was necessary. On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Ivrea mobile radio and those of Rivarolo, 118 intervened. The civil protection of Favria and the mayor Vittorio Bellone were also present on the spot. The man was then airlifted to the Turin CTO from the airstrip to the Favria sports field. The car got stuck between the two banks of the canal and some cranes from Turin are working to remove the vehicle. A long queue of cars has formed along the road that connects Favria to the Municipalities of the Ciriacese area. (photographs by Vittorio Bellone)

01:38

See also  Red Easter: many prohibitions, few freedoms

You may also like

Christmas toast with giant panettone in Piazza dei...

Promoting Global Biodiversity Governance to a New Level

Meloni: I’m not looking at consensus but at...

Hookup+ | Strengthening Biodiversity Protection Xi Jinping Explains...

Maneuver, minimum pensions at 600 euros for the...

Vittorio Veneto, the sales assistant Manuela Dal Tio...

Burglary in Riz Ortolani’s house, composer’s prizes stolen

She falls to the ground and hits her...

The coldest town in China -42.2℃ Shanghai may...

Confcooperative relies on Brugnera (Soligo) in memory of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy