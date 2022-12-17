the accident

The accident took place in the late afternoon of Saturday 17. The driver of a minivan, perhaps due to the icy road surface, lost control of the car ending up in the bealera that runs along the Favriasca. The vehicle was destroyed in the collision with the barriers, uprooted in the impact for about twenty metres. To get the man out driving the car, the intervention of the firefighters of San Maurizio and those of the Saf nucleus of Turin was necessary. On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Ivrea mobile radio and those of Rivarolo, 118 intervened. The civil protection of Favria and the mayor Vittorio Bellone were also present on the spot. The man was then airlifted to the Turin CTO from the airstrip to the Favria sports field. The car got stuck between the two banks of the canal and some cranes from Turin are working to remove the vehicle. A long queue of cars has formed along the road that connects Favria to the Municipalities of the Ciriacese area. (photographs by Vittorio Bellone)

