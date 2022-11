FAVORITE.

He had waited for his ex-girlfriend for a clarification. A heated discussion ensued. And he, a 37-year-old Romanian man residing in Pratiglione, stabbed her. It happened in the late afternoon of Saturday 19 November 2022, in Favria, in via Caporal Cattaneo. The woman was treated and then taken to the hospital. The 37-year-old, on the other hand, was immediately stopped by the carabinieri. He is suspected of being charged with attempted murder.