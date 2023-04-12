Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has filed a petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court

Web Desk: In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, Fawad Chaudhry has requested that the Lahore High Court be ordered to make me a party in the case of Nawaz Sharif’s permission to go abroad.

It has been stated in the petition that Shahbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif going abroad due to ill health, Nawaz Sharif is a fugitive criminal, Shahbaz Sharif as a guarantor was supposed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country but he issued a diplomatic passport.

Fawad Chaudhry says that the Lahore High Court rejected my request to be a party in the case, the Lahore High Court should be ordered to make me a party in the case.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the state have been made parties in the petition.