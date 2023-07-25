Fayulu and Ecidé in the streets on July 29 to demand credible elections

Congolese opponent Martin Fayulu and his party, Engagement for Citizenship and Development (Ecidé) have announced a citizen’s march for this Saturday, July 29 in Kinshasa. This, for the organization of credible elections, on December 20th. A correspondence was sent to the Kinshasa City Hall a few days ago.

L’Ecidé will be alone on the ground this time to claim ” credible elections, i.e. free, transparent, impartial, peaceful and inclusive, of which the audit of the electoral register by an independent international body with proven expertise in the matter is the sine qua non condition“, can we read in the correspondence of July 21. No question of associating with other political formations of the opposition.

This demonstration will have to leave from Quartier 3 in Masina via Lumumba Boulevard and to drop at the Buddha field in the commune of N’djili.

Martin Fayulu withdrew from the electoral process and refused to field candidates for all the elections scheduled in five months.

This fierce opponent of the Fatshisphere accuses the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), Denis Kadima of laying the groundwork for an electoral hold-up.

The filing of candidacies for the national legislative elections ended on Sunday July 23 after its launch, a month ago throughout the national territory.

Nesta Stones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

