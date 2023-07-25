Home » Fayulu and Ecidé in the streets on July 29 to demand credible elections
News

Fayulu and Ecidé in the streets on July 29 to demand credible elections

by admin
Fayulu and Ecidé in the streets on July 29 to demand credible elections

Congolese opponent Martin Fayulu and his party, Engagement for Citizenship and Development (Ecidé) have announced a citizen’s march for this Saturday, July 29 in Kinshasa. This, for the organization of credible elections, on December 20th. A correspondence was sent to the Kinshasa City Hall a few days ago.

L’Ecidé will be alone on the ground this time to claim ” credible elections, i.e. free, transparent, impartial, peaceful and inclusive, of which the audit of the electoral register by an independent international body with proven expertise in the matter is the sine qua non condition“, can we read in the correspondence of July 21. No question of associating with other political formations of the opposition.

This demonstration will have to leave from Quartier 3 in Masina via Lumumba Boulevard and to drop at the Buddha field in the commune of N’djili.

Martin Fayulu withdrew from the electoral process and refused to field candidates for all the elections scheduled in five months.

This fierce opponent of the Fatshisphere accuses the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), Denis Kadima of laying the groundwork for an electoral hold-up.

The filing of candidacies for the national legislative elections ended on Sunday July 23 after its launch, a month ago throughout the national territory.

Nesta Stones

See also  The miracle on earth eliminates absolute poverty and stays in the annals of history

You may also like

Ministry of Defense is under medical observation at...

China’s Private Sector Faces Uphill Battle Despite Government...

Not just summer: Raffaela D’Angelo bets on the...

Captured when extorting money at a construction site

Announced the Made in Italy Videogame Polo, a...

The OCWAR-T project trains on the interactions between...

Prodeco installed solar panels in Cesar

The Party Committee of the Anhui Judicial Department...

The vote in conduct will average in middle...

Goma: 5 provincial governors reflect on their common...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy