Fazio, I just want to do well with Salernitana – Calcio

“My goal for this season is to be on the pitch to help the team. I worked all summer without stopping, now I feel good to play.” Thus the defender of Salernitana, Federico Fazio speaking at the press conference in the training camp in Rivisondoli.





“The most important goal is always that of Salernitana, we want to grow and stay in Serie A for many years. We want to remain steadfast in this championship, always take steps forward to grow together with the fans and the city. We must continue the work started last season.” For the granata defender it is “positive to work on all the modules and try different things because the season is very long and it can be useful to play in a different way. In this period we have to work well to be ready and have more skills to face any opponent. I think “It’s a big advantage that the team has remained practically the same, the coach already knows everyone well. Last year it wasn’t easy to save yourself three games early because the team was totally new and there were many foreign players.” .





“I don’t look at myself – concluded Fazio – but only at Salernitana, I worked all summer to feel good and be able to give my contribution. I’ve always shown that when I’m healthy I can play and help the team, I hope to be able to do it for a long time. The coach has traveled the world, knows many different languages ​​and has a winning mentality: he has great experience and I think it is important that he knows many different types of football. I think it is better to face a strong team like Roma at the first championship rather than a direct match”.



