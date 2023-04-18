FBI arrests two Chinese-Americans in New York for running China’s overseas ‘secret police station’ – BBC News 中文

Holly Honderich

U.S. prosecutors have arrested two men in New York on charges of running a “secret police station” in Manhattan’s Chinatown area.

They are expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Monday.

China has in the past denied operating overseas police stations, saying they are “police service centers” for expatriates.

Jianwang Lu, who lives in the Bronx, and Jinping Chen, who lives in Manhattan, partnered on behalf of China‘s Ministry of Public Security to open the first overseas police station in the United States, the Justice Department said Monday.

The station was closed in the fall of 2022 after those involved became aware of an ongoing FBI investigation, the Justice Department said.

At least 100 such police stations are believed to be operating in 53 countries around the world, including the UK and the Netherlands. Last month, the Canadian Federal Police announced an investigation into two sites in the Montreal region believed to be police branches.

“The actions of the People’s Republic of China go far beyond the bounds of acceptable nation-state behaviour. We will resolutely defend the freedom of all people living in our country from the threat of authoritarian oppression,” said Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division. Minister Matthew Olsen said.

According to prosecutors, Lu Jianwang has close ties to Chinese law enforcement agencies and has been recruited since 2015 to assist China in “repressive activities,” including harassing Chinese dissidents.

In 2018, he was accused of taking part in an operation to force the return of people whom China claims is wanted, including repeatedly harassing and threatening those living in China and the United States and their families. Prosecutors say he was also recruited to track down a pro-democracy activist in China. When confronted by US authorities, Lu Jianwang denied the relevant actions.

He and Chen Jinping were questioned by US authorities in October 2022 when the FBI searched the suspected police station. Their cellphones were seized in the search, and prosecutors say the pair admitted to having deleted communications with officials from China‘s Ministry of Public Security who are accused of directing their operations in the United States.

If convicted, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping could face up to 25 years in prison.

The Chinese embassies in the United States and Canada have stated that these locations are “overseas service stations” for overseas Chinese affairs, opened during the new crown epidemic to assist overseas Chinese with driver’s license renewal and other matters.

However, human rights groups say China uses these foreign sites to threaten and monitor Chinese citizens abroad.

Overseas “police stations” that China has always denied

Since last year, the Netherlands, Ireland and other countries have reported that the Chinese government has set up non-public “police stations” within their borders.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in September last year that the existence of the relevant police station was illegal, while a “Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station” in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, was closed after its Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted a review.

Some non-governmental organizations reported that China has established service stations in many countries. On the surface, it is to combat transnational crimes and assist in administrative tasks such as renewing driver’s licenses, but in essence it is an “operation of persuasion” to Chinese dissidents living overseas. “, let them return home.

The Spain-based non-governmental organization “Safeguard Defenders” (Safeguard Defenders) stated in September last year that between 2021 and 2022, more than 200,000 overseas Chinese were “persuaded to return” through such actions, and pointed out that China used this to avoid Open an international police or judicial cooperation mechanism and establish “extraterritoriality”.

The Chinese government has always denied this.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin once said at the time that the so-called “foreign police stations” were actually overseas service stations for overseas Chinese affairs, and that China strictly abides by international law and fully respects the judicial sovereignty of other countries.

On September 2, 2022, China passed the Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Law, establishing extraterritorial claims to all Chinese citizens involved in such fraud around the world.

The new law, along with China‘s police presence in foreign countries, theoretically leaves dissidents with nowhere to go.

Last month, the Canadian Federal Forces called on Chinese Canadians who may have been threatened by so-called “Chinese police stations” to come forward.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “We are making sure that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) follow up and our intelligence system takes this seriously.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in November that his department was monitoring reports of such sites, calling it a “real concern.”

“It seems outrageous to me to think that Chinese police would set up shop in New York without proper consultation,” Wray said. “It violates sovereignty and bypasses standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation procedures.”

In another complaint unsealed by U.S. officials on Monday, 34 members of China‘s Ministry of Public Security were indicted for using fake social media accounts to harass Chinese dissidents in the U.S. and spread official Chinese government propaganda.

Prosecutors said all of the accused belonged to an elite task force known as the “September 12 Special Projects Task Force” whose purpose was “to target Chinese dissidents around the world, including in the United States.”

“As pointed out, the government of the People’s Republic of China sent its national police and 912 special project task force not as a tool to uphold the law and keep the public safe, but more as a troll farm to attack our country’s exercise of speech Free individuals,” Assistant Attorney General Pierce said.

All 34 defendants are believed to live in China or elsewhere in Asia.