FBI Discovers 40 Human Skulls and Network of Illegal Body Part Trade in Kentucky Apartment

Kentucky Man Linked to Network of Illegal Human Body Parts Trade

By [Your Name]

Kentucky, USA – FBI agents recently discovered a shocking scene when they arrived at James Nott’s apartment in Kentucky. The search warrant they executed unveiled a grisly collection of human remains, including 40 human skulls, which were scattered around Nott’s home.

The FBI first became aware of Nott’s involvement in the illegal trade of human body parts when they were investigating a tip about possible remains at the home of a man named Jeremy Pauley in Pennsylvania. During their investigation, Pauley revealed information about a network of individuals who bought and sold stolen human body parts.

One of the people uncovered in this network was Cedric Lodge, a former employee at the morgue of Harvard Medical School. Lodge allegedly stole body parts from the morgue and sold them online. He was fired in May and is now facing federal charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Nott was connected to Pauley and the illegal trade through Facebook messages. Under the username “William Burke,” Nott posted human remains for sale on his Facebook account. He even sent Pauley images of skulls for sale last summer.

Nott, however, has not been charged with any crimes related to the human remains. Instead, he faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm, as he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning firearms.

This is not the first time Nott has found himself in legal trouble. Back in 2011, he pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device after being found in possession of materials that could be used to assemble a destructive device.

Neighbors were shocked to learn about the disturbing discoveries made in Nott’s home. “It’s shocking. You never know who your neighbor is anymore,” said Caroline Branum, a neighbor who lives across the street.

Nott is currently being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for August 4th. CNN reached out to Aaron Dyke, Nott’s public defender, for comment but has not received a response.

This case serves as a reminder of the dark underworld of illegal trade that exists, even involving the most unthinkable and macabre items. The investigation in Kentucky and Pennsylvania continues as authorities work to dismantle this illicit network and bring all those involved to justice.

–[Your Name], CNN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

