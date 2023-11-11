FBI Seizes Electronic Devices From NYC Mayor Eric Adams Amid Fundraising Investigation

FBI Agents Seize Electronic Devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Investigating Campaign Fundraising

FBI agents seized electronic devices from Mayor Eric Adams on Monday night following an event, just days after conducting a full-scale investigation into the Brooklyn residence of the Democrat’s top fundraiser. The probe appears to be connected to a campaign fundraising case, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The federal investigation is expected to focus on the mayor’s campaign fundraising efforts and possible ties to foreign powers, NBC New York reported. Both the Democrat’s campaign lawyer and the mayor himself have stated that Adams is cooperating with authorities and has not been charged with any crime.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to respect the law and cooperate fully with any type of investigation, and will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” added Mayor Eric Adams.

According to a search warrant obtained by the New York Times, the investigation is examining whether Adams’ campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, channeled through front donors. The warrant sought records related to contributions, trips to Turkey by people linked to the campaign, and documents of interactions between the campaign and the Turkish government or people acting at its behest.

The investigation into the mayor’s top fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, comes after authorities conducted an investigation at her Brooklyn residence last Thursday, reportedly related to questions about campaign fundraising. Although Suggs has not been charged with any crime, FBI agents were seen carrying boxes of evidence from her home.

The news of the FBI search comes after Adams abruptly canceled meetings in Washington, D.C., to discuss the ongoing immigration crisis. The mayor’s spokeswoman confirmed that the reason for the cancellation was related to a campaign-related issue, prompting Adams to return to New York City.

While there is still much that remains unknown about the federal investigation, no arrests have been made, and the investigation appears to be in its early stages. Adams’ attorney, Vito Pitta, stated that the mayor “will of course comply with any investigation, as appropriate,” adding that the campaign “has always been held to the highest standards.”

The raid on Suggs’ residence and the subsequent seizure of electronic devices from Mayor Adams indicate that the investigation is intensifying, raising questions about the possible ramifications for Adams and his administration.

As details continue to unfold, it is clear that the federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams and his campaign fundraising is gaining momentum, with implications for the political landscape of New York City and beyond.

It is uncertain whether the investigation is related to any other pending cases involving individuals connected to Adams’ administration, as both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have declined to comment. However, with ongoing scrutiny of the mayor’s campaign fundraising efforts, Adams’ future in office may be in jeopardy as the investigation unfolds.

