FBI Shoots and Kills Utah Man Accused of Threatening President Biden Hours Before Visit

FBI Agents Fatally Shoot Utah Man Accused of Threatening President Biden

PROVO, UTAH – In a tense standoff early Wednesday morning, FBI agents fatally shot a Utah man suspected of making threats against President Joe Biden. The incident occurred just hours before the president’s scheduled visit to the state.

The suspect, identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, was reportedly armed when FBI agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant at his home in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. According to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter, the shooting occurred at 6:15 am.

Robertson had previously posted online about his intentions to target President Biden, citing the president’s upcoming visit to Utah as his motivation. In court documents, it was revealed that Robertson shared a Facebook post in which he mentioned dusting off a sniper rifle in a camouflage suit.

Investigators found that Robertson had expressed support for former President Donald Trump and labeled himself a “MAGA Trumper” in one of his posts. In addition to threatening President Biden, Robertson also targeted other prominent figures, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Authorities indicated that Robertson’s posts indicated he possessed a long-range sniper rifle, numerous other weapons, and camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit.” He was subsequently indicted under seal on three felonies, including making threats against the president.

The FBI had been alerted to Robertson’s threats in March, after his posts on the Truth Social platform came to light. The platform was created by former President Trump but has since suspended Robertson’s account.

Further information about the shooting is still under review by the FBI. At the scene of the confrontation, police could be seen entering and exiting the home connected to Robertson. A broken window and displaced blinds were visible, and the road leading to the property was blocked off.

Robertson’s acquaintances expressed surprise at the severity of the situation, describing him as a master carpenter and an active member of the community. Travis Lee Clark, who had known Robertson for years, stated that he had not perceived the suspect as a serious threat. Clark mentioned that Robertson had a collection of approximately 20 guns, a not uncommon possession in the area.

President Biden proceeded with his visit to Utah despite the incident, flying into Salt Lake City later in the day. His trip to the western United States included an appearance in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory producing wind towers.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no further details have been released to the public.

