FBI shoots man after threatening Biden

Investigators are searching the suspect’s home south of Salt Lake City

The US federal police have shot dead a man who is said to have threatened an assassination attempt on US President Joe Biden. Apparently, the suspect was killed during a house search. The incident is now being investigated.

A few hours before US President Joe Biden was to visit the state of Utah, FBI officers shot and killed a man who is said to have made threats against Biden. The FBI said special agents were serving an arrest warrant for the man Wednesday morning in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting broke out. The incident was being investigated, it said.

According to court documents, the suspect made reference to an “assassination attempt on the President” and also threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland and two New York prosecutors. It was time for one or two presidential assassination attempts, “first Joe, then Kamala!!!” he wrote on Facebook in September 2022, according to the authorities. Kamala Harris is US Vice President.

The man also reportedly posted that he plans to dig up a camouflage suit and start “dusting off the M24 sniper rifle.” He is said to have referred to himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” a reference to former US President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.” The AP news agency quoted two investigators as saying the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors described the suspect as a frail, elderly man – his online profile listed his age as 74, according to the AP. He is said to have possessed a long-range sniper rifle and numerous other weapons. Biden flew to Utah on Wednesday. This Thursday he wants to visit a hospital for veterans there. After the raid, he is said to have been informed of the incident.

