Matchday AZThe second leg in the Copa del Rey between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is coming up. Who is moving into the final and where is there a TV and live stream broadcast of the Clásico in the Spanish Cup? REAL TOTAL informed.

Classico number five

Revenge or cup elimination: On Wednesday (April 5) Real Madrid have the opportunity to play in the final of the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona for the first time since 2014. To do this, the archrival, against whom the last three Clásicos were all lost, must first be defeated.

It is the fifth duel of the current season. While the royals won the LaLiga first leg last year 3-1, only defeats followed: 1-3 in the Supercopa final, 0-1 in the Copa del Rey first leg and 1-2 before the International break in the second leg of the league. Now it’s a matter of catching up a goal in the cup semifinals in order to go through extra time. Los Blancos need two more goals than the Catalans to reach the final. Kick-off at Camp Nou is at 9pm. Will the team of head coach Carlo Ancelotti prevail or is the two titles of the season already gone?

Barcelona – Real Madrid: broadcast on TV and live stream

Hardly any game attracts the football world as much as the duel between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Clásico is usually also broadcast in Germany. It’s the same in the Spanish Cup. FC Barcelona versus Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey can be followed live in full on BILDplus. The BILD newspaper has secured the rights to the Spanish Cup. A subscription currently costs EUR 1.99 per month for the first year and EUR 7.99 per month from the second year.

There is also an opportunity to experience the prestige duel live. In addition to BILD, SPORTDIGITAL also broadcasts Real against Barça. The transmitter is chargeable, three subscription models are available: Day pass for 2.99 euros, monthly pass for 4.99 euros and annual pass for 44.99 euros.

By the way, you can also click into DAZN for the SPORTDIGITAL live stream, provided you have a subscription there. The streaming service itself does not hold any Copa del Rey rights, SPORTDIGITAL is also there on the platform in view of a cooperation.

The live stream for the Clásico can be found either on the homepage under the heading “Live TV and sports channels” or above via the “Calendar” path in the menu bar. Accordingly, DAZN customers do not need an additional membership. SPORTDIGITAL is not only available via DAZN: With SPORT1Extra, Sky, MagentaTV and also the Onefootball app there are also other providers for this. All of this also applies to Austria, while in Switzerland the pay-TV channel blue Sport also broadcasts the Clásico Cup live. At Onefootball you pay 2.49 euros as a pay-per-view offer – no subscription necessary!

FC Barcelona – Real Madrid in Copa del Rey: information in the overview

FC Barcelona – Real Madrid

Competition: Copa del Rey

Round: Semifinals, second leg

Date: April 5, 2023

Kick-off: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Broadcast DE/AT: SPORTDIGITAL (also via DAZN and Onefootball), BILDplus

Broadcast CH: blue Sport, SPORTDIGITAL

Liveticker: REAL TOTAL

