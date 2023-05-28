Home » FC Bayern fans cheer for both champion teams
News

FC Bayern fans cheer for both champion teams

by admin
FC Bayern fans cheer for both champion teams

Munich: FC Bayern celebrated its double championship celebrations at Marienplatz in the afternoon. Footballers appeared in dirndls and lederhosen on the town hall balcony and were cheered on by around 20,000 fans. The women had confidently defeated Turbine Potsdam 11:1 in the season finale today and, as expected, won the title. Things didn’t go so smoothly for the men because Borrussia Dortmund had the lead in the table until just before the end and Jamal Musiala only scored the 2-1 win over Cologne in the last minute. The championship celebration was overshadowed by considerable disputes within the club. At the same time as winning the title, FC Bayern announced the separation of CEO Kahn and sports director Salihamidzic. Because Kahn’s dismissal was apparently not amicable, Bayern President Hainer said on the sidelines of the celebration that the club was always ready for reconciliation. Oliver Kahn is an icon of FC Bayern. (BAYERN 2 news 28.05.2023 21:00)

See also  Porn only with notarization! | Opinions | .a week

You may also like

Moist cheeks | Cable fire on washing machine

Türkiye’s opposition candidate admitted defeat

Political debate against Laura Sarabia over theft controversy...

Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index: Beijing Ranks Fourth...

Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of victory in...

At last! Las Delicias bridge inaugurated

A recipe for salad with radishes and zucchini...

Microplastics “invade” the beaches of La Guajira

Nutrition trend Microgreens: Superfood from your own kitchen

US Deputy Trade Representative: Evaluation of tariffs on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy