FC Bayern Munich victory: Harry Kane celebrates at Oktoberfest

The day after the 7-0 win against VfL Bochum, the Munich stars are in a good mood. Players’ wives also come to the celebrity tent.

The whole team in traditional costume: Harry Kane and Co. celebrated at the Oktoberfest the day after the 7-0 shooting festival against VfL Bochum. The stars of FC Bayern were in good spirits on Sunday in lederhosen, vests and Janker, a hip-length sheep’s wool vest. “We will put the jugs upstairs,” announced national soccer player Thomas Müller upon arrival.

On the way to the Käfer Wiesn Schänke, the professionals waved to some fans and held up a pint of beer for the obligatory photos. “The players all know that they have to play again in the next few days,” said club president Herbert Hainer about possible beer consumption.

“I want to soak up as much of the festival as possible,” Kane announced for his Oktoberfest premiere with the German record champions. “It has a great tradition.” Thomas Tuchel will also be at the Oktoberfest for the first time as Bayern coach. “Delicious food is always good, and traditional food is very welcome,” said the 50-year-old.

In recent years, the Wiesn has been more of a crisis

FC Bayern’s Oktoberfest visit has a long tradition, but the mood wasn’t always good. A year ago, the people of Munich toasted the then coach and new national coach Julian Nagelsmann as well as the former bosses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic in a bad mood after a 0-1 defeat at FC Augsburg.

The Bayern stars have repeatedly experienced crises in the Wiesn in recent years. Under coach Niko Kovac, the team also went to the celebrity tent in 2018 and 2019 after defeats. Coach Carlo Ancelotti had to vacate his post a few days after attending the 2017 Oktoberfest. During his tenure, the team showed up at the folk festival after a draw. The last time after a win it was said “The mugs up” before this year’s visit under Pep Guardiola in 2015. In the meantime, the Oktoberfest was canceled due to Corona.

This time Kane in particular deserved a big cheer after his first hat-trick. “We can’t celebrate too much because we have a cup game on Tuesday,” said the 30-year-old Englishman. Then the Munich team will play against third division team Preußen Münster.

