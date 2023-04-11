Home News FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for a long time
News

FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for a long time

by admin
FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for a long time

The news is not good for young Togolese striker Thibault Klidje. Returning to the club after the international break, he was injured with FC Luzerne.

Thibault Klidje is not yet experiencing glorious days on the side of FC Luzerne. Back in the club, he was injured in training and will be absent for a long time. This is what he announced on one of his social networks on Tuesday. ‹‹In a normal header duel during the last training session before the game against FC Winterthur, I fell to the ground and injured my right meniscus…for a few months I will be out of the field but I promise you to come back with your head held high ›› he wrote.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

It must be said that everything is not going smoothly for the former Girondins de Bordeaux striker who has not yet opened his goal counter with FC Luzerne in official matches. Now this injury keeps him away from the lawns. Strongly a good return for the Togolese.

See also  Tourists enjoy the new Vía Vela floating court

You may also like

Government, towards top management appointments in investee companies,...

Traffic paralysis in Istanbul – Breaking news –...

Anxious Colombia

US, vigilant on downside risks from war in...

Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Argüelles present their...

The Ministry of Water Resources held an education...

April 2023 general conference news and announcements

FEMUA: Côte d’Ivoire is ready to welcome Togo...

Human Rights Commission of the Chamber will meet...

Emilia-Romagna at Nasa — Companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy