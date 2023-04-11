The news is not good for young Togolese striker Thibault Klidje. Returning to the club after the international break, he was injured with FC Luzerne.

Thibault Klidje is not yet experiencing glorious days on the side of FC Luzerne. Back in the club, he was injured in training and will be absent for a long time. This is what he announced on one of his social networks on Tuesday. ‹‹In a normal header duel during the last training session before the game against FC Winterthur, I fell to the ground and injured my right meniscus…for a few months I will be out of the field but I promise you to come back with your head held high ›› he wrote.

It must be said that everything is not going smoothly for the former Girondins de Bordeaux striker who has not yet opened his goal counter with FC Luzerne in official matches. Now this injury keeps him away from the lawns. Strongly a good return for the Togolese.