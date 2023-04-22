FC promotes mountain biking together with the Centro Occidente 2023 tour

The II Valid Tour of the Central West Tour (TCO) 2023 of Mountain Biking, Cross Country modality, at the San Diego Bike Park facilities, in the state of Carabobo.

The FC automotive spare parts brand has joined as the main sponsor of this event, which will culminate after completing six valid ones and which brings together hundreds of Venezuelan competitors, from areas such as Caracas, Valencia, Barquisimeto, Yaracuy and Maracay, giving their best in the MTB, XC and XCO specialties.

“This is part of the activities we develop to promote sport and healthy recreation in the country. We are a brand of automotive spare parts, but we also promote what the positive movement for Venezuela represents, nothing better than supporting the sport”, expressed the directors of FC.

The first valid of the TCO 2023 took place in Caracas, the third will be in Nirgua on May 21, the fourth in Turmero on June 18, the fifth will be again in Carabobo on July 30 and the sixth in La Victoria on September 3.

On the podium of this second round were Isabella Riera for the Women’s Open category, Anthony Franchy Álvarez, for the E bikes Open category, Joseph Sulbarán for the Men’s Open category, Sebastián Juárez for the Men’s Elite category, Antonio Marrero for the Sub category 23, among others. FC made itself felt at the award ceremony with gallons of lubricants, which were given away among several of the winners.

The FC executives congratulated all the participants, while they especially applauded the team that represented their firm with impeccable work, made up of Isabella Riera, who won the first place medal in the Female Amateur, Edwin Peña with sixth place in the Federado Master, Ysrael Riera with 12th place in Amateur Master B, Luis Hernández with ninth place in Amateur Master and Iván Moreno with fifth place in E-BIKE Master.

