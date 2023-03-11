Status: 03/11/2023 2:56 p.m The successful streak of the second division soccer club FC St. Pauli continues. Hamburg defeated SpVgg Greuther Fürth 2-1 (1-1) on Saturday and celebrated their seventh win in seven games under coach Fabian Hürzeler.

by Johannes Freytag

The Kiezkicker also matched their club record when they also won seven games in a row in the final phase of the 1974/1975 second division season. Against Fürth, however, it did not initially look like a threesome for the home side. Ragnar Ache put the Franconians in the lead, but the teams neutralized each other after Manolis Saliakas equalized.

Only after the red card for the Fürth defender Gideon Jung did the game tip in favor of St. Pauli, who had clear advantages in the second half against decimated guests and scored the winning goal through Oladapo Afolayan.

Turbulent beginning fifteen minutes

Before the game there was a minute’s silence for the victims of the killing spree on Thursday evening in Hamburg’s Alsterdorf district. The hosts also wore a black ribbon.

But after the kick-off there was little sign of restraint on the pitch. St. Pauli let the ball and their opponents run for five minutes, but all of a sudden Fürth got going: Ache’s deflected shot narrowly missed the post (5′), and the Hamburg defense was in a deep sleep at the corner: Branimir Hrgota and Jung were allowed in The penalty area was surrounded by five St. Paulians, and Ache put the ball in for the Franks to make it 1-0 (6′). Shortly thereafter, the 24-year-old pushed a cross from Simon Asta over the line – but was just offside, as the video review showed (10th).

St. Pauli only shook themselves briefly and quickly equalized. Afolayan picked up the pace, dribbled to the edge of the box and placed it on Jackson Irvine. Saliakas, who had a free shot from there, put the ball forward to the right to make it 1-1 into the far corner (13′). The goal marked the end of a turbulent opening quarter of an hour, after which things calmed down on the pitch.

Young too impetuous against Daschner

Both teams’ defenses were better now, although the home side’s defense didn’t always make a solid impression. Nevertheless, the first half of the game had only one event worth mentioning: Fürth’s youngsters were the last man to let Lukas Daschner take the ball, in the ensuing scuffle both players fell – referee Felix Zwayer immediately pulled out the red card (45th). Even after video evidence, the dismissal was valid.

St. Pauli superior, but not consistent enough

Immediately after the restart, Daschner had a great chance to take the lead, but he only managed a harmless finish (46′). At the other end, Ache failed after a Saliakas mistake by St. Pauli keeper Nikola Vasilj (49th).

But that was the only dangerous action in the penalty area by the hosts, who now clearly had the reins in their hands. Afolayan used a mistake in the Fürth defense with a volley shot worth seeing to make it 2-1 (55th), it was the first goal of the season for the new signing from Bolton. Marcel Hartel (58th), Leart Paqarada (59th) and Connor Metcalfe (61st) missed further good opportunities immediately afterwards.

The Franks now had problems in terms of strength, there were almost no counterattack opportunities. But St. Pauli could not take advantage of this and failed to put the lid on the game earlier with a third goal. After the final whistle, however, there was no doubt that the victory was deserved.

Matchday 24, 03/11/2023 1:00 p.m FC St. Pauli 2 Greuther Fuerth 1 Tore: FC St. Paul:

Vasilj – Medic, Smith, Mets – Saliakas (88. Dzwigala), Irvine, Hartel, Paqarada – Metcalfe (86. Fazliji), Daschner, Afolayan (72. Maurides)



Greuther Furth:

Linde – Griesbeck, G. Jung, Haddadi (64th Green) – Asta, Christiansen, Raschl, John, Petkov (46th Michalski) – Hrgota (81st Sieve), Ache



Viewers:

29346 (sold out) More data about the game

