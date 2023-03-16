If the FC Wels board has its way, after the 1-0 win in the first spring game of the Upper Austrian football league against Friedburg/Pöndorf, it should continue like this: “Staying in the league” was the clear target at yesterday’s press conference, in which the club gave an outlook gave. The table bottom is currently four points behind the penultimate Friedburg / Pöndorf, the games in the next two weeks will be crucial to avert relegation.