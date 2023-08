There are always miracles, also in football. After 1. FC Saarbrücken threw Karlsruher SC out of the DFB club cup in the round of 16 in 2020, this time it was already over for Karlsruhe in the first round. FCS coach Rüdiger Ziehl’s team advanced to the next round with a 2-1 (0-0) win. New signing Kai Brünker scored the decisive goal in front of 14,600 spectators in the Ludwigsparkstadion in Saarbrücken. 90 minutes were up when FCS attacked again on the right.

