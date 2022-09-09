8:43

Fdi advances in polls. M5S detaches the League

Fdi at 23%, Lega for the first time below double figures (9.6%), the “stable” Pd at 21.4%, and a Five Star Movement on the rise at 16.6%. It is the photograph taken from an exclusive analysis on voting intentions in view of the political elections of 25 September, by the Italian Center for Electoral Studies (Cise) of Luiss Guido Carli, directed by Lorenzo De Sio and founded by Roberto D ‘ Alimonte. Fratelli d’Italia advances, while the 5 Star Movement surpasses the league in the Corriere della Sera and Repubblica polls. According to the calculations of the Milanese daily, entrusted to Nando Pagnoncelli, Fdi jumps to 25.1%, the Pd drops to 20.5, then M5S (14.5), Lega (12.5), Italia viva and Action (6, 7) and Alleanza Verdi, Left, Civic Networks (3,4). According to the Repubblica survey, entrusted to Ilvo Diamanti, Fdi leads to 24.6, then Pd (22.4), M5S (13.8), Lega (12), Forza Italia (7.7), Italia Viva and Action (6.8) and Green Europe (3.4).