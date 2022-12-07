ROME. The Berlusconi legacy that weighs on the center-right can be difficult to manage, especially in relations with the judiciary. Here too passes the discontinuity with the past sought by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In short, at Palazzo Chigi they are convinced of the need to avoid, if possible, the repetition of a season of bitter clashes with the prosecutors, of seeing them thrown into the political arena, digging a trench to separate the political power from the judicial one. This is why the premier’s loyalists patiently sew, around the programmatic lines of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, a useful network to accompany the reforms with a path of “listening, comparison and synthesis, especially on the most sensitive issues, with the robes and other interested categories. We don’t want to go back to a phase of clashes with the prosecutors”.

The most sensitive issues Nordio put them all on the plate yesterday during his speech to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Starting from the clampdown on the “excessive and instrumental use of interceptions”, in the light of their “shrewd selection with controlled diffusion” in favor of journalists. The finger is also pointed at the prosecution, which “has become arbitrary and almost capricious”. And he promises interventions on the role of the prosecutor, separation of careers, CSM and the recruitment and evaluation of magistrates. Potentially, an explosive menu. Even more so if we consider the harsh tones with which the Keeper of the Seals has commented on the work of the robes in recent years. But it is Meloni herself who claims its spirit: “Guarantor in the trial phase, executioner in the execution phase of the sentence”, she told reporters in Tirana at the end of the EU-Balkan summit. The reform of justice, on the other hand, is “priority”. And the approach designed by Nordio, underlines the premier, “is an approach that the government shares”. Therefore, greater guarantees for suspects and defendants, while guaranteeing at the same time the certainty of the sentence when the sentence becomes final: “I believe that the approach that Nordio draws is of this type”, concludes Meloni. And applause also comes from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who shared the battle (later lost) with the Minister of Justice for the referendum on justice last spring: «Good, Minister Nordio – he writes on Twitter -, forward with the separation of careers and a more just and equitable justice”. The National Association of Magistrates is already ready for an outcry, accusing Nordio of being “vague and ungenerous” and of wanting a “non-improving” reform of the justice system. “But here we react as if the decrees to reform everything would arrive tomorrow,” a Meloni loyalist pulls the brakes.

And also the Deputy Minister of Justice Andrea Delmastro, a man of weight of the Brothers of Italy, declines what are the wishes of the government: «We are ready to listen, of course, but no one should think of vetoing. Solutions must be found together with the categories, as long as they are different from those found in recent years”. Delmastro, as proof of Meloni’s willingness to archive Berlusconi’s season of war on the robes, recalls “the horrible thirty years of clashes between the ultras justicialists and the guarantor curve”.

Thirty years culminating, for Delmastro, with the Cartabia reform, which on the statute of limitations «has created a legal Frankenstein that has no equal in Europe, because it combines the injustice of denying the suspect a substantial useful statute of limitations to another injustice, which is that of having very important processes that are crumbled on appeal by the inadmissibility. This – concludes Delmastro – is the result of the clash between guarantors and executioners in recent years ».

The confrontation requested by Meloni could also pass from Action, which continues with its line of dialogue opposition: “Nordio’s words on wiretapping are completely acceptable”. The Five Stars have a completely different opinion, which with former prosecutor Roberto Scarpinato accuse the government of wanting to “weaken the state’s response to corruption”, and also find the Democratic Party in the same trench: “A disappointing and contradictory report from Nordio” , comments the senator dem Walter Verini. But it is not with the oppositions that Meloni wants to find a meeting ground at the moment.

Once the starting and finishing lines of the reform have been marked on the ground, there is the diplomatic work. A first taste came with the rave decree. The president of the Union of Italian criminal chambers, Giandomenico Caiazza, in fact expresses “satisfaction and appreciation for the acceptance by the government of some proposals to amend the government amendment to the rave decree”. And he makes an appointment with the Minister of Justice for a new meeting, next December 14, in via Arenula. A method that the men of the Brothers of Italy, also in support of the minister’s work, intend to carry forward on the whole reform system. In order to try to file away, after thirty years, the times of the war between the robes and the Cav.