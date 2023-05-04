Home » FDP Minister Buschmann celebrates Star Wars Day – and makes a fool of himself
News

FDP Minister Buschmann celebrates Star Wars Day – and makes a fool of himself

by admin
FDP Minister Buschmann celebrates Star Wars Day – and makes a fool of himself

On the famous “Star Wars Day”, May 4th, fans traditionally celebrate the Star Wars saga. Some top politicians also take part in the celebrations. Among other things, Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann reports with a greeting on Twitter – and puts his foot in it.

Attorney General embarrasses himself with Star Wars Day video

The FDP politician appears in the tweet with a Star Wars figure in his hand. “Today Yoda and I are taking a look into distant galaxies for ideas on how we can make our home planet more modern, better and freer,” writes the FDP politician.

However, fans of the film saga notice a mistake: Buschmann is by no means holding a Yoda figure in his hand. Rather, Grogu, a character from the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian”, smiles at the camera next to the Minister of Justice – a fact that Buschmann fans immediately point out. Among other things, Greens politician Ricarda Lang wrote: “Right to simplified name change implemented at record speed ;)”. Buschmann justified his statement by saying that Grogu is also known colloquially as Baby Yoda.

Other top politicians participate in Star Wars Day

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) tweeted a futuristic-looking image with the caption “MayThe4thBeWithYou”. The saying is based on a well-known quote from the films: “May the force be with you”. Because of the linguistic similarity in English, May the fourth (“May the fourth”) is considered a holiday for fans of the Star Wars saga.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder asked for opinions on the platform about the favorite character of the story. The CSU politician wrote that he himself had been a big Star Wars fan since his youth. In a video he also shows a Grogu figure, but unlike Buschmann he is aware of the difference to Yoda: “A particularly sweet character,” comments Söder. “Though, honestly, I’ve always been a fan of good old Yoda.”

You may also like

Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens

Marktbergel | 15 year old missing

A woman led a dangerous criminal group in...

Five drivers victims of extortive robbery – Diario...

Carriers robbed all the passers-by who were passing...

Final details for the student-military civic parade in...

Researchers claim to have solved mysteries about da...

the devil walks around

SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR...

Inflation – Esken accuses companies of indecent behavior

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy