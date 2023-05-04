FDP Minister Buschmann celebrates Star Wars Day – and makes a fool of himself

On the famous “Star Wars Day”, May 4th, fans traditionally celebrate the Star Wars saga. Some top politicians also take part in the celebrations. Among other things, Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann reports with a greeting on Twitter – and puts his foot in it.

Attorney General embarrasses himself with Star Wars Day video

The FDP politician appears in the tweet with a Star Wars figure in his hand. “Today Yoda and I are taking a look into distant galaxies for ideas on how we can make our home planet more modern, better and freer,” writes the FDP politician.

However, fans of the film saga notice a mistake: Buschmann is by no means holding a Yoda figure in his hand. Rather, Grogu, a character from the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian”, smiles at the camera next to the Minister of Justice – a fact that Buschmann fans immediately point out. Among other things, Greens politician Ricarda Lang wrote: “Right to simplified name change implemented at record speed ;)”. Buschmann justified his statement by saying that Grogu is also known colloquially as Baby Yoda.