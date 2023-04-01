Status: 01.04.2023 5:48 p.m At its state party conference, the FDP Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania confirmed its party leader Réne Domke in office with a large majority.

Réne Domke has been re-elected state party leader of the FDP in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Linstow (Rostock district) 110 of the 120 delegates voted for Domke on Saturday. Two delegates abstained. In his speech, Domke criticized the red-red state government and called for the resignation of Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) in connection with the controversial climate foundation.

Schwesig’s resignation demanded

“After a year of blockade by Red-Red, the piecemeal revelations and scandals, however, it has become apparent that the state government has no will to clarify,” said a motion passed by the party congress. “Even after a resignation, there would still be a lot of work for the committee of inquiry,” said Domke, who is also chairman of the FDP parliamentary group. It must be clear how far Russia’s long arm extends into national politics.

Criticism of the red-red economic policy

At the start of the party congress, Domke also criticized industrial policy. Here the state government scared off large investors and could not show any results. The FDP will drive the red-red state government “in the direction of modernization and sustainable politics,” said Domke.

Further information The State Chancellery hires external consultants to deal with the affair surrounding the climate foundation – at the expense of taxpayers. Parliamentary evening and aggressive PR: did Nord Stream also use questionable measures in the state parliament? Prime Minister Schwesig has once again rejected all allegations against her by the opposition.