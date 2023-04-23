FDP wants to prevent law on heating replacement – news

Kubicki: “No majority without the FDP”

The re-elected party deputy Wolfgang Kubicki announced in the Phoenix interview that the FDP I plan hearings, hear associations and those affected and want to draw my conclusions from them. For him it is clear: “ I think it is inadmissible to dump on private individuals what the state cannot do. ”

Kubicki is apparently optimistic that his party’s protest will have an effect: “Robert Habeck’s law will not leave Parliament the way it came into Parliament” , he said. In the German Bundestag there is “ no majority without the FDP “.

Greens: Germany lags behind internationally

The Green member of the Bundestag Kassem Taher Saleh calls the action of FDP to the WDR opposite a “ kindergarten battle “, which is also related to the fact that the FDP I have to face elections in Hesse and Bavaria this year, for example. A party congress serves to “Keeping members happy, setting narratives”.