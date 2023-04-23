FDP wants to prevent law on heating replacement – news

Kubicki: “No majority without the FDP”
The re-elected party deputy Wolfgang Kubicki announced in the Phoenix interview that the FDP I plan hearings, hear associations and those affected and want to draw my conclusions from them. For him it is clear: “I think it is inadmissible to dump on private individuals what the state cannot do.”
Kubicki is apparently optimistic that his party’s protest will have an effect: “Robert Habeck’s law will not leave Parliament the way it came into Parliament”, he said. In the German Bundestag there is “no majority without the FDP“.
Greens: Germany lags behind internationally
The Green member of the Bundestag Kassem Taher Saleh calls the action of FDP to the WDR opposite a “kindergarten battle“, which is also related to the fact that the FDP I have to face elections in Hesse and Bavaria this year, for example. A party congress serves to “Keeping members happy, setting narratives”.
He was confident that the law would be implemented as planned. In any case, Germany is lagging behind in an EU comparison: in Denmark, oil and gas heating have been banned since 2013, in the Netherlands gas heating has not been allowed to be installed in new buildings since 2018, and in Norway since 2020. “We have to deliver now, the law is a building block.”