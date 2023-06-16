Fear in Aguas Blancas for repeated murders

A new murder was registered in the corregimiento of Aguas Blancas, jurisdiction of Valledupar, which has four in recent months. The recent case became known this Thursday morning when Richard Caballero, approximately 25 years old, was found dead near the main highway.

According to residents of this town in the south of the municipality, the victim left his home at midday on Wednesday, on his motorcycle and did not appear again. Moments later the vehicle was found abandoned and the suspicion of his death was given.

His relatives searched for him in different parts without finding him. At the time of finding him, the victim showed signs of torture and gunshot wounds.

Locals indicated that the atmosphere in the town is one of fear due to violent deaths that would be associated with micro-trafficking that has been gaining ground in the region.

“Here they have not been seen directly, but in nearby towns they have distributed pamphlets with death threats,” said an inhabitant of Aguas Blancas, who asked not to reveal his name.

Additionally, it was known about the deceased that he was a drug user along with other young people. He was not a native of Aguas Blancas and resided in the IDEMA invasion.

Related