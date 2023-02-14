The Casanare Police commander, Colonel Efraín García, referred to the two ELN pamphlets that have circulated in recent days; According to the analysis of judicial experts, one is true and the other is false.

Regarding the pamphlet addressed to the community of Sácama and La Salina, the officer confirmed its veracity, assuring that the outlaw group attributed the harassment to the Army and Police, which occurred on February 2.

Regarding the other text, he confirmed that its content is false and only seeks to generate fear, intimidation and anxiety in the population, for which reason he asks the communities to denounce the circulation of these pamphlets.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

