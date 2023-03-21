Nawaz Tahir/Khalil Jazem:

Fear has spread among workers after the first phase of crackdown against PTI workers and leaders who attacked and instigated the police in Lahore. While the big phase is about to begin. The preparations for which have been completed. For this, the police have been given a ‘free hand’. This is the reason why a large number of Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers, including leaders, have temporarily moved around.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf meeting is also clouded by uncertainty. The PTI itself has failed to organize the rally and the district administration has not yet given permission. Activities in Zaman Park have cooled down a bit due to rain.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the appearance of Imran Khan in the local court in the Tosha Khana case in the federal capital, Islamabad, more than seventy people were arrested and presented in the courts by cracking down on charges of damaging government property and pelting stones on the police. has been given.

The police identified the miscreants from Safe City cameras and multiple videos and then started a crackdown on them. According to senior police leadership, terrorism provisions will be imposed on them. Apart from the police, other institutions are also investigating some of the miscreants. According to the sources of Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party will soon approach the courts for the release of these workers.

It should be noted that in various new cases including attacks on the police and burning mobile phones, vandalism and throwing the elite force vehicle into the canal, the police have arrested various PTI leaders in the middle of Sunday and Monday, and also in the early morning of yesterday. And raids to arrest the workers. Police could not arrest any leader. However, ten to fifteen workers have been detained.

As soon as PTI’s former MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry posted messages on social media about the raids, positions were taken over in Zaman Park as well. The raid on Zaman Park was not part of the police schedule. But despite that, the workers from outside the cities remained in the camps till sunset.

Police sources said that the raids have just started and it is going to intensify. After the PSL security issue has been dealt with, the duty pressure on the police has reduced and the police stations and special teams have been given targets to arrest PTI miscreants wanted in pending cases.

Sources say that regular action will be taken against those who attacked the police and strict action will be taken. This was confirmed by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in ​​a press conference with a clear announcement that “It is very important to establish the writ of the state.” If anyone challenges him and raises his hands towards the policemen, they will break their hands.

The police returned twice after reaching Imran Khan’s gate because I told them to come back. The reason for this is that until today it has been our endeavor that there is nothing that harms the environment. After opening Canal Road, a policeman was passing through there at night, who was subjected to torture. He was saved by the people. After that, the elite force’s vehicle passing through Canal Park was attacked and looted. How then can the writ of the state stand? So I have asked the Inspector General of Police to fix the time till today or tomorrow morning. After that they have to do what they have to do to establish the writ of the state. They will.

I stand by our police and state. Now if someone takes such an action, they will get such a response that they will know. All necessary legal action will be taken. None will be considered. In the last five-seven days, the details of JIT formation and all non-political actions are being sent to the Election Commission. In this regard, police sources say that the evidence has been obtained and the files have been completed. Which will also be presented to the Election Commission and the Supreme Court and more evidence is being made foolproof.

According to the sources, the footage of Safe City Authority is being fully monitored from across the city. With their help, the movement and telephone calls of workers from other cities are also being monitored. While the lists of facilitators have also been prepared. On the other hand, up to the time of writing, the district administration had not decided to allow PTI to hold a rally on the 22nd of March at Minar-e-Pakistan.

While the sources of PTI have also confirmed that preparations have not been made for the 22nd March rally. It is likely that a program will be made to hold a rally on March 23. According to these sources, PTI does not want to withdraw from the rally. Even if the meeting is not allowed, the announcement will stand and an attempt will be made to hold the meeting. In which the obstacles of the administration and the police will be fully faced.

A PTI leader on the duty of Jalsa arrangements told “Ummat” that the weather conditions have made the Jalsa difficult for the next four days at Minar-e-Pakistan. Because after the rain, the water has stood in the entire green field and there is a possibility of more rains. If there is even more rain in the next twenty-four or forty-eight hours, the green boards (various lawns) will become muddy.

On the other hand, reliable sources in the federal capital Islamabad told “Ummat” that PTI workers rioted in the judicial complex, attacked security personnel, burned vehicles including government property and vandalized many other vehicles. There has been loss of life and money worth crores of rupees. Police have arrested several attackers. But no one was arrested extra-judicially. A formal FIR has been registered against them and they have been produced in the courts.

The police have identified these people after completing the footage records of Safe City cameras and other cameras and arrested them after cracking down. Many accused are still absconding and the police is conducting raids for them. It is hoped that these criminals will be arrested soon. These miscreants attacked the law enforcement officials posted in the judicial complex from all sides. These people were not only involved in damaging property. Rather, they interfered with the government and attacked the police. About sixty police officers were injured. who are under treatment in hospitals. Among them are seriously injured police personnel.

The Federal Police arrested some of them who were involved in setting fire to vehicles and pelting stones including tear gas on the police. It will register terrorism papers against them and recommend them to the court for severe punishments. So that no one would have the courage to do such an action in the future federal capital. The senior leadership of the Federal Police has decided that the crackdown will continue after the identification of these people from various footages. The miscreants hurled petrol bombs and shelled the police with tear gas. In particular, terrorist leaflets will be cut on them.

At present, two dozen of the identified persons have not been arrested yet. They belong to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoon. For this, the federal police has contacted the administration of both provinces and police teams have been dispatched to both provinces. Very soon these evildoers will be in the grip of the law. On the other hand, the sources of Tehreek-e-Insaf say that the police had blocked the roads in Islamabad by erecting barriers. The workers wanted to come along with their leader to show solidarity. But the police stopped and tortured the PTI workers on the occasion of Chairman Imran Khan’s court appearance. The workers ran away to save their lives.

To a question, these sources said that the people who attacked the police and damaged property are not related to PTI. Innocent PTI workers were arrested and kept in various safe houses. Where they were tortured and videos were made of them. Center Shibli Faraz was first tortured by the police. After that, his house was raided late at night on the basis of the leaflet registered in the CTD.

The houses of senior PTI leaders Khurram Nawaz, Azhar Javed Gujjar and Ali Nawaz Awan were also raided and ransacked. Similarly, Amjad Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur were also tortured. Although he has been a parliamentary leader and was not involved in any riots.