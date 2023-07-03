Home » Fear of civil war in France: The far right also took to the streets
News

Fear of civil war in France: The far right also took to the streets

by admin

While protests continued across the country after the police killed a teenager in France, the police in the city of Lyon dispersed the far-right group with tear gas. According to the news in the French press, 49 people were detained as part of the night’s demonstrations. Due to the events, 45 thousand police and gendarmerie were deployed on the streets and clashed with the demonstrators. According to the statement made by the governor’s office in the city of Lyon, a group of extreme right-wing town halls […]

See also  From Coop and Amnesty postcard campaign for the Iranian people - Lombardia

You may also like

Crash with quad in a ravine, recovered –...

Red Bull Cliff diving, in Polignano the English...

The Essequibo, a mortal wound

Crash in San Diego left three dead

ECHR: Romania has violated LGBT+ rights / Romania...

Monsoon rains begin today: risk of urban flooding...

Concerns of Fraud: United States, European Union, and...

Cristian Hurtado “got off” and goes with Steven...

Commemoration of the Fallen on the thirtieth anniversary...

Russia attacked Ukraine with suicide bombers on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy