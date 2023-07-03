Fear of civil war in France: The far right also took to the streets

While protests continued across the country after the police killed a teenager in France, the police in the city of Lyon dispersed the far-right group with tear gas. According to the news in the French press, 49 people were detained as part of the night’s demonstrations. Due to the events, 45 thousand police and gendarmerie were deployed on the streets and clashed with the demonstrators. According to the statement made by the governor’s office in the city of Lyon, a group of extreme right-wing town halls […]

