Fearing a legal battle between Twitter and Threads, Twitter threatened to sue Meta

Last updated July 7, 2023

California: Social media platform Facebook’s parent company Metta has launched its new platform called ‘Threads’. Twitter threatened legal action against Metta 24 hours after the launch of its new text-based app Threads. Is.

Just hours after the launch of the new app, there were fears of a legal battle between Twitter and the Threads app. Twitter owner Elon Musk’s lawyer has threatened to file a lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the Threads app issue.

Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro has sent a letter threatening to take Mark Zuckerberg to court over his Twitter ‘copycat’.

According to a foreign news agency, Twitter owner Elon Musk’s lawyer says Meta illegally misappropriated Twitter’s trade secrets. Meta takes immediate steps to prevent the use of Twitter’s trade secrets or other highly confidential information.

The letter to Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta is involved in the illegal use of intellectual property rights.

2) “Our IP rights are valuable, (…) There can be no assurance our intellectual property rights will be sufficient to protect against others offering products or services that are substantially similar to ours & compete with our business“

Twitter on SEC: https://t.co/ZasyawsvXB – Oscar A. Lizarazo-C 🤐 ⚖️💊. 🧬,🦓 #hEDS, ADH D? (@OscarALizarazo) July 6, 2023

Twitter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, stated that Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and take immediate steps to prevent Meta from using Twitter’s trade secrets or other highly confidential information.

It should be noted that an app named Threads got 10 million users within an hour of its launch. This new app is designed in the style of Twitter and is being considered as its direct competitor.