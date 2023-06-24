Fears and enthusiasm in Latin America with artificial intelligence

The capital of Chile will host the Summit of Authorities of Latin America and the Caribbean for the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in October, with the protection of human rights and the development of inclusive technologies as central axes.

This will be the first high-level government meeting in the region, at the level of Science and Technology ministers, on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a subject that until yesterday was the exclusive concern of experts and today is presented as one of the most revolutionaries of knowledge, generating fears and enthusiasms alike.

For now, the balance seems more inclined towards fear due to the impact of AI on social coexistence, which outlines risks of “extinction similar to those of pandemics or nuclear war”, according to the statement issued on May 30 in United States by more than 350 scientists and executives from companies directly linked to this technology.

The British Geoffrey Hinton, a former Google computer scientist, is the most prominent of the signatories, not only because of his fame as one of the AI ​​managers, but above all as a developer of the chatbot technology that gave birth to the now famous ChatGPT, whose launch, in November 2022, massified this technological advance.

It is difficult to foresee the scenario in which the Latin American and Caribbean summit will take place in October, because innovations in this field are accelerated and incessant. Suffice it to point out that the GPT-4 was already launched in March of this year.

The urgency of a moratorium

That is why the demands for a moratorium on AI developments are reasonable, as raised by a thousand scientific personalities from all over the world in March, because the torrent of applications and improvements tends to take an unstoppable pace, with the danger that there are no “codes of conduct” to control or mitigate it.

The basis of AI is in the combination of algorithms capable of reproducing the process of human intelligence. Chabots are described as generative artificial intelligence systems, which increase their ability to understand human language and can also establish personalized relationships with the user.

The Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT), that is, Generative Pre-trained Transformer, taken to chat technology, thus becomes the most expeditious form of AI massification, based on apps or applications that open a range of options for the user.

Thanks to these generative applications of AI, you can not only play chess with the computer or commission it to create a poem; It is also possible to request an improved edition of an old photograph or order a portrait by providing basic information about the person.

Along with these options, which can be classified as playful, there are those that provide services such as the search for romantic or erotic partners, friendships in areas of common interest, or counseling for psychological assistance, for which the chabot learns the characteristics of the user, to store a deep knowledge of their tastes, sympathies, habits, strengths and also weaknesses.

There have already been cases of apps of this type that, by acting on people with psychological weaknesses, can induce them to commit suicide. Hence, the alert by Geoffrey Hinton and his 350 colleagues points to obvious risks associated with the spread of these AI systems with social impacts comparable to pandemics or nuclear war.

Loneliness, depression and labor impact

Thus, AI appears as a factor of destruction of human relationships, already deteriorated by individualism, and as an element of induction to a camouflaged loneliness in dialogue with a robot. It is the materialization of the prophecy of the film Her (Ella), from 2013, whose protagonist falls in love with her invisible AI assistant and falls into depression when she tells him that she simultaneously serves hundreds of users.

The risks of AI are also linked to the multiplication of the capacity to generate false news and influence the behavior of voters. There is also the propitious terrain for scams and other cybercrimes, as well as the creation of platforms for the trafficking of arms, drugs and people.

Y there is also the labor impact. The most elementary robotization has caused the massive loss of jobs, especially in industrialized countries, accompanied by the deterioration of social assistance systems. Contrary to the Marxist utopia of the 19th century, the scientific and technological progress of the 21st century does not translate into the replacement of alienated work by productive leisure.

“In terms of AI, fear is not a good adviser,” says Chile’s Vice Minister of Science, Carolina Gainza, who especially highlights the opportunities offered by new technologies for the improvement of public policies, especially in the areas of health, education and the environment.

On April 19, after a meeting with researchers, Gainza aimed to define a strategy as a country to move “towards an Artificial Intelligence that integrates or takes into account a perspective of rights, that points towards equality, inclusion and participation in decision-making, where public policies are at the service of an AI that has ethical frameworks”.