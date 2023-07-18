Fears of Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Murderer Fleeing Country as Arrest Loomed, Police Say

Headline: Serial Murder Suspect Arrested in Gilgo Beach Case, Investigation Still Ongoing

Subtitle: Rex Heuermann charged with murder in three cases, remains prime suspect in fourth

(CNN) – The Gilgo Beach serial murder case took a major turn as Rex Heuermann, the prime suspect, was arrested by authorities. Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison described the tense moments leading up to the arrest, expressing concern that Heuermann could flee the country if he learned about the pending charges. Heuermann has been charged with murder in three of the Gilgo Beach cases and is considered the prime suspect in the fourth.

Heuermann, an architect and father of two, was under 24-hour surveillance before being apprehended and has pleaded not guilty to the murders. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney expressed confidence that charges would also be brought in the case of the fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Investigators believe Heuermann may have had additional victims, and the search of his home uncovered a hoard of firearms.

The arrest has left Heuermann’s family in shock, with Commissioner Harrison stating that they were unaware of his alleged double life. As investigators continue to gather evidence, they are operating under the assumption that Heuermann may have continued to kill after the initial discoveries in 2010. The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities anticipate a lengthy process.

Heuermann was first identified as a suspect in early 2022, thanks to cell phone data, credit card bills, and DNA evidence connecting him to the slayings. While investigators work on charging him in the Brainard-Barnes murder, they are analyzing numerous tips and evidence that have come in since his arrest. Tierney revealed that Heuermann’s DNA was found on one of the bodies, and his wife’s DNA was discovered on two.

The “Gilgo Four” victims were found buried in a similar fashion along the same stretch of Ocean Parkway, wrapped in camouflaged burlap. All four women were involved in the sex industry and advertised their services on Craigslist. Their disappearances occurred between 2007 and 2010. Tierney emphasized that justice for the victims and their families has been long overdue.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach serial murder case is far from over, with authorities actively pursuing leads and analyzing evidence. The arrest of Rex Heuermann marks a significant development in the case, but the process of bringing him to justice and ensuring closure for the victims’ families will be a lengthy one.

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Samantha Beech, Lauren Mascarenhas, Polo Sandoval, Laura Coates, Brynn Gingras, and Erica Hill contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

