Feast of Saint Nicholas, bishop Bari ‘let us implore a miracle of peace’ – Puglia

(ANSA) – BARI, 09 MAY – “As we relive the festive day of the translation of the relics of St. Nicholas from Myra to Bari, we cannot fail to pray for communion between East and West, but also for the divisions that still blind the life of this wounded and sinful humanity. We feel the strong and yearning call of a life that is marked by peace and reconciliation”. This is a passage from the homily of the Archbishop of Bari-Bitonto, Monsignor Giuseppe Satriano, in Bari during the holy mass in honor of San Nicola.



“While we await the miracle of the manna – he continued – we implore the miracle of peace. As Pope Francis invited us, in his visit to Bari in 2020, ‘let us pray to the Lord that he may move hearts and that everyone may overcome the logic of confrontation, of hatred and revenge to rediscover themselves as brothers, children of a single Father, who makes the sun rise on the good and the bad'”.



“Nourished on the only bread of life and following the example of the great thaumaturge, let us allow ourselves to be healed from the wounds of sin.



Let’s avoid – he added – that the rituals and folklore of the festival make us lose sight of the substance of a life that requires a personal commitment. Reciprocity and fraternity are the foundations that St. Nicholas shows us to make our city great”.



“There are many challenges that await us to make Bari an ever brighter beacon in this region and throughout Italy.



The industriousness of our Church and the commitment of many citizens will never fail so that – concluded Monsignor Satriano – our history is an adventure made of inclusiveness, acceptance and integration”. (ANSA).

