Feast of Santa Maria Incoronata, the traditional first procession on Sunday

The traditional and always very heartfelt returns Religious holiday in honor of Santa Maria Coronata a Vast.

Sunday 23rd April the first date with the first processionfrom the Sanctuary of the Incoronata to the St. Joseph’s Cathedralwhich will leave at 17. In the sacred temple in the center of the city the statue will remain until Saturday 29 Aprilday in which there will be the second procession (departure at 16.30), on the Cathedral-Sanctuary route.

Moments of prayer are foreseen, but also of popular entertainment with music, food stands, charity fishing, illuminations and fireworks.

