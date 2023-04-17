FEAST OF THE RESISTANCE – In Rome from 23 to 25 April

A program of events between history, memory, literature, cinema, music and theater to rediscover and share the values ​​of today Resistence Italian.

The Resistance was a fundamental part of the War of Liberation from Nazi-Fascism throughout Italy and also in Rome. The partisans formed a movement made up of forces of different political and ideological inspiration but united in the ideal of anti-fascism and freedom. The men and women of the Resistance fought alongside the Allies, in the months that followed the Armistice of 8 September 1943, against the German occupation and against the fascists of the newly formed Italian Social Republic. After the Liberation, on 25 April 1945, and the end of the Second World War with the victory of the Allies, the same forces contributed to building the new era of democratic and republican Italy, forging the principles of the Italian Constitution, which came into force on January 1, 1948.

The Festa della Resistance is an opportunity to learn more about a fundamental page of Italian and European history and to confront the values ​​and principles on which our Republic is founded.

The Festival of the Resistance is promoted and supported by the Department of Culture of Rome Capital, curated by Electa and realized with the organizational support of Zetema Progetto Cultura, the collaboration of the Rome VIII Municipality, of the Unitary Italian Writers Federation, of the Flamigni Archive, of the Teatro Palladium and Moby Dick’s Cultural Hub Library. Media partnership of Rai Radio 3 and Rai Play Sound.

The Festa della Resistenza takes place in some spaces in the Garbatella district between Piazza Bartolomeo Romano and Piazza Damiano Sauli on 23, 24 and 25 April 2023.

The rich program of initiatives, conceived by Gabriele Pedullà, was built together with a Scientific Committee made up of some of the most important scholars who have studied and explained the Resistance through different subjects and disciplines: Alessandro Campi, Stefano Carrai, Lucia Ceci, Chiara Colombini, Davide Conti, Victoria de Grazia, Filippo Focardi, Sergio Luzzatto, Giancarlo Monina, Ilaria Moroni, Silvio Pons, Michela Ponzani, Adriano Roccucci and Nadia Urbinati.

The activities in Piazza Damiano Sauli on Sunday 23 April were conceived and organized by the Municipality of Rome VIII.

The three-day program proposes many themes related to the Resistance that are explored through lessons, book presentations, round tables, workshops for children, concerts, films, theater performances, exhibitions, video boxes, itineraries on territorial memory and a Liberation lunch, to involve the townspeople and citizens in the rediscovery of that season of struggles and passions from which today’s democratic Italy sprang.

Admission is free to all events subject to availability of seats (for workshops and meetings for girls and boys, booking is mandatory on 060608) The programme, subject to change, can be consulted on the website www.culture.roma.it.