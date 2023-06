Speaking of victories, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) has another rider from beyond the Alps in his sights, Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), who has collected 16 victories among all classes (zero in top class ). The official of the house of the three tuning forks, at odds of 12, chases him to become the most victorious Frenchman. Country-wise, France have 98 victories – two more to reach 100.