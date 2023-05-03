Featured Old Streets, VR Experience…Creating New Scenes for Cultural Tourism Consumption in Various Regions to Unleash New Vitality in Consumption_Xinhua News Agency

During the “May 1st” holiday, scenic spots around the world brought new experiences to tourists by building new consumption scenes.

In the ancient city of Shipu, Xiangshan, Ningbo, which has a history of thousands of years, on the winding stone road old street, you can see fishing lanterns, paper umbrellas, conch bonsai and other elements full of fisherman’s characteristics everywhere. Old workshops such as shrimp cakes and fish ball shops have been set up along the street, bringing tourists a variety of well-known local snacks. In Huizheng Old Street, Fenghua District, Ningbo City, food and drink, local specialties, cultural and creative handicrafts, stage performances, street parades and other projects are attracting more and more citizens and tourists. In the Old Bund neighborhood of Ningbo, during the “May 1st” period this year, with the theme of retro roaming, a jazz trio, retro market, traditional food and many other projects were set up, making citizens and tourists feel like they are shuttling in the retro feast of the Old Bund.

During the “May 1st” holiday, Jiangsu Province’s 2023 “Suxin Consumption·Summer Nightlife” series of activities was launched in Nantong, Jiangsu. The province will carry out a total of more than 1,700 consumption promotion activities, and issue 170 million yuan of consumer coupons and 55 million yuan of digital renminbi red envelopes to help the consumer market recover quickly. Located in the Nanda Street business district in the center of Nantong, there is a supermarket that integrates coffee, fine wine, baked flowers, and time-honored brands. As soon as the market opened, it attracted a large number of citizens to come to experience the consumption.

In Laixi City, Qingdao, the “Car Meets Music Festival” aroused a different kind of enthusiasm and sparks. Refitted car owners from all over the country showed off their favorite cars. All kinds of vehicles parked on the side of the road or showed off their skills in the drift field. The car owners gathered together to exchange and learn about car culture, or strolled in the park, accompanied by the rhythm of music, the atmosphere was very warm.

In the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park Yuanyu Pavilion, the experiencer enters the virtual tourism scene by wearing VR virtual reality glasses, independently chooses the corresponding visual theme experience, and uses 360-degree panoramic videos, photos and sensory equipment to travel through Zhangjiajie from a first-person perspective. Out-of-print landscapes, admiring Zhangjiajie’s geological landforms, strange peaks and rocks and other beautiful scenery, and feeling the immersive visual scene.

Bell Tower Street in the core area of ​​Fucheng, Taiyuan, Shanxi is a famous century-old business district in the local area. After remodeling and upgrading here in 2021, the refurbished Bell Tower Street has become a comprehensive commercial old street integrating culture, tourism and commerce. Feel the great commercial vitality of the century-old street.

During the “May 1st” holiday, the Laojieling Scenic Area in Nanyang City, Henan Province also ushered in a peak passenger flow. The beautiful mountains and rivers and wonderful festival activities attracted tourists from all over the country to come and check in. Through the integration of cultural scenes, the scenic spot has created a number of new consumption scenes of immersive performances. A series of immersive performances such as youth song festivals, Wa singing and dancing performances, and intangible cultural opera performances have brought new attractions to the scenic spot. Tourists not only Feast your eyes and be a part of it.