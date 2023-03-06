Julian Andres Santa

Luxury presentation of the athletes from Risaraldenses on the first day of competitions in the development of the XVII CMAS Finswimming World Cup 2023, an event organized in the city of Cali by the Valle del Cauca League of Underwater Activities LIVAS.

Official results:

Nikol Dayana Ortega Gold 50 Apnea and Gold 100 Immersion

Juliana Tapiero Gold 800 Surface

María Paulina Corrales Bronze 100 Immersion

Vivian Alexandra Posada Bronze 50 Freediving

Maria Jose Torres, Juan Jose Barragan, Juan Manuel Lotero and Angely Rodriguez, Silver Relay 4 x 100 biapples.

high performance

Rocío Cardona, president of the departmental league of underwater activities, referred to these good performances by the delegation. “We have had very important medal results for the department, where the highlight is the ratification of our athlete Nikol Dayana Ortega as the only athlete who so far has qualified for this World Cup for Colombia.”

Preparation to Nationals

«For us as Risaralda it is very successful to obtain these results because it is the fruit of a very judicious work that is being done by the coaches Fabio Delgado and Cristian Delgado. We as a league are closely accompanying this team because it is projected to National Games 2023 “.

To the Underwater Rugby World Cup

“We have, on the part of Risaralda, the underwater rugby teams, the women’s and men’s also participating in this World Cup in Cali, where Oriana Opina and Juan Alberto López are, who are the closest to qualifying this Colombian team that will go to the World Cup in Canada. in July, where we hope this year to be world champions again and for us as a league it is very gratifying to be able to have them”, pointed out the president of the underwater activities league.

Given:

This event is a qualifier for the World Finswimming Championships, to be held in Cairo, Egypt from June 19 to 24, 2023.