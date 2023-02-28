Home News Fecode demonstration advances along Carrera Séptima with Calle 26
Fecode demonstration advances along Carrera Séptima with Calle 26

The Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode) called for this Tuesday a new day of mobilizations at the national level.

At this time a large mobilization with banners is advancing throughout the seventh race with Calle 26, South North direction. Total blockage of the road.

On the Bogotá side, the concentration began at 09:00 in the morning from the Government of Cundinamarca on Calle 26 #51 to 53 to move towards the Ministry of Education.

According to Fecode, this mobilization is to file before the Education portfolio a list of demands to demand the fulfillment of several promises of the Government, as well as the guarantee of various resources necessary for the development of its activities.

For its part, the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores will march from Avenida Jímenez with Carrera Séptima to the Casa de Nariño.

News in development…

