The Colombian Federation of Educators, Fecode, joined the demonstrations on February 14, which were promoted by the Petro government, to support the Health System Reform. However, it is not surprising that the association promotes and/or participates in demonstrations; What is inexplicable in this case is that he does it to defend changes that will in no way affect the special health regime that covers teachers. This act, typical of a political militancy, in addition to having affected thousands of public school students in the country who were forced to miss classes when they just started their school calendar, is dishonest, to the extent that their mobilization reinforces the public opinion the validation of a reform whose effects they will not be subject to, and therefore, they will not assume the impacts. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen



