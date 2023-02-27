Home News Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28
News

Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28

by admin
Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28

After a meeting held on February 22, the National Board also consolidated the formal requests to the Government for the filing of the list of requests, which the Association presents an official document of objections to the country’s educational system, as every year.

In a statement, the president of the Association, Carlos Rivas, announced an alert for the decisions that the Ministry of Education has been taking in a “unilateral” manner, and underlined one of the most important aspects in the list of demands: the reform of the General System of Participations in the content of the National Development Plan.

So far, the routes or the cities of the meeting are not known.

See also  Rape a la John Cabot: Trastevere, the neighborhood turned arena that has lost its soul

You may also like

The Church celebrates ten years of partnership with...

Physiotherapy and business administration from María Cano receive...

“Let’s smoke a joint” The controversial invitation from...

at the top in Europe for investments —...

the funny anecdote of Rafael Santos with Martín...

Guangxi Public Security Bureau owes 480,000 electricity bills...

Ministerial decree on the methods of use of...

Orchards in Cali improve agroecological practices

Italy, expected economic growth for 2023 is 0.6%...

Priest offended paisa pilgrims.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy