Fed announces interest rate decision – Economy News

US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the policy rate unchanged in the range of 5-5.25 percent, in line with the expectations.

The Fed did not change the policy rate in line with expectations, keeping it in the range of 5-5.25 percent, the highest level in 16 years.

In the pricing in money markets, it is predicted that the Fed will increase the policy rate by 25 basis points with a 60 percent probability next month.

FED STARTED INCREASING INTEREST INTERESTS IN MARCH 2022

In the face of high inflation in the USA, the Fed, which started to increase interest rates by completing its asset purchase operation last year, decided to increase interest rates for the first time since 2018, with an increase of 25 basis points in March 2022.

THE FASTEST INTEREST INCREASES

After realizing the fastest rate hike since 2000 with 50 basis points at the May meeting last year, it made the strongest interest rate hike since 1994 with 75 basis points at the June meeting, and increased the policy rate at the same rate in the July, September and November meetings.

INCREASE SPEED AT THE END OF THE YEAR

The Fed, which increased interest rates by 75 basis points in 4 consecutive meetings last year, increased by 50 basis points in the last meeting of last year and started to slow down the rate of increase in interest rates. In the first meeting of 2023, the bank continued to slow down the rate of increase in interest rates with a 25 basis point increase.

THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF THE LAST 16 YEARS

In the March and May meetings, the Fed raised the interest rate by 25 basis points each, to the range of 5-5.25 percent, the highest level in 16 years.

INTEREST INCREASED 10 TIMES TOTAL

At the May meeting, the Bank, which increased the interest rates for the 10th time since March last year, raised the interest rate by 500 basis points in total.

DECREASE IN INFLATION

Inflation in the US finally fell to 4 percent in May, after hitting its highest level since 1981 with 9 percent on an annual basis in June last year.

