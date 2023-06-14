Fed expects to rise sharply, realize on Mfe, run Tim, doValue From Reuters

© Reuters. The entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo



MILAN (Reuters) – Indices rose sharply in Piazza Affari in a context of general positivity for European stock markets.

Yesterday’s data on the US CPI strengthened expectations that today the Fed will decide to pause the monetary tightening in place to counter inflation and this is giving relief to the markets.

The and recorded overnight the highest closings in the last 14 months, while the Tokyo Stock Exchange this morning closed at its highest in over 33 years.

Around 12.45 the index rose by 1.36% on the highs of the session close to 28,000 points. Still low volumes of 900 million euro.

Among the featured titles:

Realizations on MfE A and B shares, after two rally sessions, triggered by the death of Silvio Berlusconi, founder and main shareholder through Fininvest. Stocks fell by 4.1% and 2.2% respectively. In previous sessions, the market has bet on any extraordinary operations that may involve the media group, such as a merger or sale. Even if a trader points out that control of the company is in fact armored and the possibility of a sale depends only on the children, not on a takeover.

Ideas also today on Rai Way with a leap of 2.7% on expectations of a reorganization that could also involve the tower sector with Ei Towers.

On other titles in the galaxy, Mondadori (BIT:) advanced around 1%, while Banca Mediolanum (BIT:) grows by 1.5%.

Tim (BIT:), a rather neglected stock recently, made a clear recovery, with a leap of 5.6% on the interest expressed by F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli in some newspapers to support the US fund Kkr, whose proposal opposes that of Cdp-Macquarie, in the purchase of the network. According to Banca Akros, the news has a neutral to positive impact on the stock because it increases the chances of Kkr having an Italian shareholder in the netco.

Banks in sharp rise with the return of interest in the sector: increases of more than 3% for Unicredit (BIT:) and Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:). Mps (BIT:) marks around +4%, rebounding from the recent decreases linked to the new denials on an interest in the merger by Bper (BIT:). Banco Bpm (BIT:) also runs, advancing by 3.5%.

DoValue (BIT:) stands out from the basket, up 5% following the announcement of a shareholders’ agreement between the two main shareholders Fortress and Bain Capital on 41.85% of the capital, valued positively by the market.

Ovs sold down 3% pending first quarter results today.

