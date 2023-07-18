Fed Investigates United Airlines Emergency Evacuation Slide That Lands in Chicago Resident’s Backyard

Federal Authorities Investigating Fall of Airplane Emergency Evacuation Slide in Chicago

CHICAGO – Federal authorities are currently investigating a bizarre incident in which an emergency evacuation slide from a United Airlines Boeing 767 plane fell into the backyard of a home near O’Hare International Airport. The incident has left both local residents and aviation officials puzzled.

Maintenance workers first discovered the slide, belonging to United Airlines flight 12 from Switzerland, after it landed safely at O’Hare International Airport. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported during the incident.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that they received a police report and promptly responded to the airport. However, they clarified that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation into the incident.

United Airlines, on the other hand, confirmed the event and expressed their immediate cooperation with the FAA and their own investigations. Through a statement, the airline assured the public that they are working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Patrick Devitt, the homeowner where the emergency slide fell, recounted the shocking moment when the slide landed in his backyard. Devitt stated that the incident occurred around noon on Monday while his son and father-in-law were spending time together. He immediately assisted his father-in-law in removing the slide from their playground and promptly reported the incident to emergency services.

Responding to the call, both Chicago police officers and representatives from the FAA and United Airlines arrived at Devitt’s home to examine the situation and gather the necessary information for their respective investigations.

With investigations ongoing, authorities hope to determine the cause of the emergency evacuation slide’s inadvertent release and subsequent fall into a residential area. The FAA will continue to lead the investigation into this peculiar incident that has caught the attention of both local residents and the aviation industry.

In the wake of this unusual event, individuals in the Chicago area have been left astonished by the close call and potential dangers associated with falling aircraft equipment. Safety concerns are now being discussed, and stringent measures are expected to be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the investigation progresses, the homeowners and all those involved eagerly await the findings from the FAA and United Airlines to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this unexpected incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

