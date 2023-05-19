Fed, no decisions have yet been made on the future path of interest rates

© Reuters. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the monetary policy path had become less certain after just over a year of aggressive rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation.

“The risk of doing too much or too little is becoming more balanced and our policy has adapted to that,” Powell said at a central bank research conference, adding: “We have not made any decisions about the extent to which a further restrictive policy approach will need to be taken”.

