Fedda.. the first broadcaster with artificial intelligence technology to raise controversy in Kuwait

The emergence of the first female broadcaster using artificial intelligence technology sparked the interaction of the pioneers of social networking sites in Kuwait and the Arab world, a technology that was launched by a local electronic newspaper, but the matter also sparked a wave of controversy.

The social media pioneers interacted with the blonde anchor, who bore the name Fidda, and her appearance sparked the comments of the tweeters, a few hours after the “Kuwait News” newspaper announced the first female anchor in the State of Kuwait working with artificial intelligence, calling her “Fidda”.

Fadda appeared in formal clothes, addressing her speech to the audience, saying: Tana Fadda, the first broadcaster in Kuwait working with artificial intelligence, what type of news do you prefer? Let’s hear your opinions.”

After its appearance, a controversy erupted between those who believe that artificial intelligence will not be a competitor to TV presenters or announcers due to its lack of many skills that only real humans can master, and those who demand its development in the future to become a competitor in this field.

On the other hand, some comments considered that artificial intelligence technology for broadcasters has great benefits, including financial savings on salaries, and they also have the ability to work around the clock.

Some described this technological development as harmful and disturbing, and I was surprised by the saying that it might lead to the dispensation of people.

