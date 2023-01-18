Apparently, the Government is willing to understand what national policies must be adapted to the realities and needs of the territorial entities.

The Administrative Department of the Public Function and the Colombian Federation of Municipalities (Fedemunicipios), agreed to create a working group for the labor formalization plan in the public sector to be implemented by the National Government.

The initiative materialized in a meeting attended by César Augusto Manrique, director of the Administrative Department of the Civil Service; Jorge Augusto Palacio Garzón, vice president of Fedemunicipios and the mayor of Genoa (Quindío), Jorge Iván Osorio.

After analyzing the joint circular Number 100-005-2022 of December 29, 2022, issued by the Public Function and the Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP), in which the guidelines of the Plan for the Formalization of Public Employment in Equity were established – Valid for 2023, the parties agreed to create this work team.

The table, which will be set up as a support, monitoring and advisory commission for the gradual, equitable implementation and adjusted to the realities of the territorial entities of the “Plan for the Formalization of Public Employment in Equity – Validity 2023”, will be integrated by the Federation Colombian Association of Municipalities and other competent entities.

Fedemunicipos highlighted “the willingness of the Government to understand that national policies must be adapted to the realities and needs of territorial entities and we reiterate the permanent commitment of the Colombian Federation of Municipalities to work together in order to dignify access to public employment in in line with the current conditions of the regions,” said Palacio Garzón, vice president of this union.

Meanwhile, the Public Function indicated that this work table will be for the purposes of better planning and agreement in order to facilitate the implementation of the Labor Formalization Plan for Government Public Employment.