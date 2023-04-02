Online message – Friday 03/31/2023

Legislation | Federal Council approves 49-euro ticket

The Federal Council has 31.3.2023 approved the introduction of the nationwide ticket for local transport, which the Bundestag had decided a few days earlier. The law will now be forwarded to the Federal President for signature and then promulgated in the Federal Law Gazette.

For 49 euros across the country

The so-called Germany ticket is valid from 1. May 2023 at the introductory price of 49 euros in a monthly cancellable digital subscription. The aim is to increase the attractiveness of regional transport, to create an incentive to switch to local public transport, to save energy – and to relieve the financial burden on citizens, according to the explanatory memorandum to the law.

Contribution of the federal government to additional costs



In the current year, the federal government is bearing half of the additional costs incurred by the federal states as a result of the new ticket. By 2025, the federal government will contribute 1.5 billion euros to the project each year.

In order to permanently secure the financing of the 49-euro ticket beyond 2025, a new legislative procedure is planned for 2025 – then based on an evaluation of the traffic and financial effects.

Limitation of infrastructure costs



The law also stipulates that the increase in the so-called route and station charges in local rail passenger transport, which are levied by the federal railway infrastructure companies, is 1.8 percent for the years 2023 to 2025.

Countries are demanding permanent funding



In an accompanying resolution, the Federal Council points out the need to secure long-term funding. The federal government must also make at least half of the additional funding in 2024 and 2025 if the actual costs of the Germany ticket are higher than assumed by the federal government. In view of the climate protection goals in the area of ​​transport, the expansion of the offer is imperative – the federal government must also participate in this by increasing the regionalization funds.

The resolution was forwarded to the federal government. It decides when to deal with the demands of the Federal Council. There are no fixed deadlines for this.

Those: BundesratKOMPAKT, report from 31.3.2023

Source(s):

NWB AAAAJ-36716