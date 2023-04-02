Women’s Lawyers’ Association welcomes equal representation

The German Women Lawyers Association (djb) welcomed Messling’s election on Friday. “It is gratifying that the period of parity at the Federal Constitutional Court is not history after less than three years,” said Maria Wersig, President of the djb. With the election of Messling, the equal representation of the Federal Constitutional Court, which the djb also demanded, remains in place. Now, at the end of 2023, it will be up to the CDU/CSU to maintain parity at the Federal Constitutional Court in the second Senate, even in the successor decisions for Sibylle Kessal-Wulf and Peter Müller, emphasized Wersig. For years, the djb has been involved in the “Women in the Red Robes” initiative for more female judges in the highest federal courts.

Previously worked as a research assistant at the BVerfG

Messling was born in Wuppertal in 1973 and studied law at the Universities of Trier and Münster after graduating from high school. She did her doctorate on a comparative law topic at the Universities of Münster and Turin. From 2002 to 2005, Messling worked as a research assistant at the BVerfG. During this time, she entered the Baden-Württemberg judiciary in the summer of 2004. After positions at the social courts in Karlsruhe and Freiburg and a secondment from March 2009 to February 2011 to the Federal Social Court as a research assistant, she was appointed judge at the State Social Court in autumn 2012. From July 2012 to March 2013 she was delegated to the administrative court of Baden-Württemberg as a rapporteur. From April 2013, she headed a department in the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Justice and Europe with responsibilities for, among other things, personnel matters in the higher service of the specialized courts and for the law of the public service.

Vice President of the BSG since 2022

Messling has been a judge at the BSG since autumn 2016. She was initially responsible for social assistance and asylum seeker benefits law 7./8. Senate, then assigned to the 12th Senate responsible for the right to contributions and then to the 1st Senate responsible for statutory health insurance. Since August 2018 she has been involved in the administration of the court as a secretary to the President. She was appointed presiding judge with effect from September 1, 2021. On January 17th, 2022, Messling became Vice President of the BSG. She is the author of numerous publications – especially in the area of ​​basic security for job seekers, social welfare law, the law of social long-term care insurance, statutory health insurance and the special features of the Corona legislation. Messling is married and has two children.