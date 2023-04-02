How things will continue from August this year is currently still open. The traffic light coalition is currently still discussing the so-called supply bottleneck law. The currently known draft provides for the continuation of the freedom of exchange. According to this, pharmacies are allowed to exchange according to the same rules and charge a 50-cent flat rate if they have previously checked the availability of two different wholesalers. However, it is currently uncertain whether the law will come into force in time so that there is no distribution chaos in pharmacies on August 1st.