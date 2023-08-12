Home » FEDERAL GOVERNMENTS SEIZE 300 KILOS OF COCAINE IN A TRUCK THAT LEFT THE BORDER « CDE News
by admin
AMAMBAY (special envoy) A truck driver was arrested red-handed this Thursday morning (10), with 300 kilos of cocaine. The Federal Police carried out the procedure after receiving an anonymous message on the subject.

According to the federal report, the drug was hidden inside the fuel tank of a truck and was discovered during an inspection in Brasilândia, some 516 kilometers from the border between Ponta Porá (MS-Br) and Pedro Juan Caballero (Amambay- py) .

The stainless steel compartment was prepared to transport the drug.

The information also indicates that the police station arrested the driver confessed that the shipment left the border with Paraguay

The trucker was arrested red-handed and taken to the Federal Police District in Três Lagoas for the corresponding legal proceedings. If convicted, he could serve up to 15 years in prison.

